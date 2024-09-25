Jarange ends 9-day hunger strike over Maratha quota

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday ended his nine-day old fast, his sixth in a year, to demand reservation to his community under the OBC category.

Speaking to his supporters at his native Antarwali Sarati village of Jalna district, Jarange said he had decided to call off the fast keeping in mind the sentiments of the Maratha community.

"We will deal with those who have hurt the Maratha community," Jarange said.

In February this year, the Maharashtra legislature unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category, but Jarange has been firm on his demand for a quota to the community under the OBC head.