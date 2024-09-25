News
Jarange ends 9-day hunger strike over Maratha quota

Jarange ends 9-day hunger strike over Maratha quota

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 25, 2024 16:54 IST
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday ended his nine-day old fast, his sixth in a year, to demand reservation to his community under the OBC category.

Speaking to his supporters at his native Antarwali Sarati village of Jalna district, Jarange said he had decided to call off the fast keeping in mind the sentiments of the Maratha community.

"We will deal with those who have hurt the Maratha community," Jarange said.

 

In February this year, the Maharashtra legislature unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category, but Jarange has been firm on his demand for a quota to the community under the OBC head.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
