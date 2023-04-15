Japan PM Kishida unhurt after explosion at speech venue, suspect detained

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was on Saturday evacuated from a venue in Wakayama city, after an explosion was heard, Japan public media NHK reported.

IMAGE: A man, believed to be a suspect who threw a pipe-like object near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his outdoor speech, is held by the police at Saikazaki fishing port in Wakayama, Japan April 15, 2023. Photograph: Kyodo via Reuters

As per Japanese officials, Kishida was safe and unharmed in the incident.

The police have detained a man, who is believed to be a suspect who threw a pipe-like object near the venue of Japanese prime minister during his outdoor speech.

Video footage released by NHK showed members of the public fleeing and a man being arrested following the incident.

Kishida was about to give an outdoor speech at the venue at the Japanese port city when according to NHK, an "explosion-like sound" was heard on the scene.

An NHK reporter present on the scene said it is "believed that something was thrown in and exploded", CNN reported.

Kishida's predecessor, Shinzo Abe, was assassinated at close range in July 8, 2022 when he was delivering a speech at a political campaign rally event in the city of Nara.