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Nagaland Launches 'Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan' For Remote Areas

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 22, 2026 16:54 IST

Nagaland's 'Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan' campaign aims to ensure government welfare schemes and essential services reach the most remote and underserved communities, fostering inclusive governance and last-mile delivery.

Key Points

  • Nagaland launches 'Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan' to deliver government schemes to remote areas.
  • The campaign prioritises communities in the farthest areas for governance and public service.
  • Nagaland aims to strengthen the connection between administration and people through grassroots services.
  • Public participation is crucial for meaningful development and active stakeholder engagement in Nagaland.
  • The initiative seeks to build trust, address grievances, and encourage community involvement in Nagaland.

The 'Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan -- Sabse Dur, Sabse Pehle' IEC (information, education and communication) campaign of the Centre was launched in Nagaland on Friday, an official statement said.

Ensuring Welfare Schemes Reach Remote Communities

The campaign, which focuses on ensuring that government welfare schemes and essential services reach the remotest areas and underserved communities, was launched in Kohima district.

 

Deputy Commissioner B Henok Buchem said the initiative reflects the government's commitment to inclusive governance and last-mile delivery of services.

Stressing the significance of the campaign theme 'Sabse Dur, Sabse Pehle', he said communities living in the farthest areas must become the foremost priority of governance and public service delivery, it said.

Addressing Challenges in Governance and Service Delivery

He stated that Nagaland's geographical terrain and socio-cultural diversity pose challenges in governance and service delivery, and therefore, the campaign seeks to strengthen the connection between the administration and the people by taking government services directly to the grassroots so that no citizen is left behind.

The Importance of Public Participation

Highlighting the importance of public participation, Buchem said development becomes meaningful only when citizens become active stakeholders.

He added that the campaign is not merely about the implementation of schemes, but also about building trust, listening to public grievances and encouraging community participation.

The deputy commissioner said that departments would conduct awareness programmes, outreach activities, service delivery camps and interactions with local communities.

He also called upon village councils, churches, youth organisations, women's groups and civil society organisations to extend support so that developmental benefits reach every household across the district.

Coordinated Efforts for Welfare Schemes

Speaking at the programme, Kohima Divisional Forest Officer Sevono Seletsu said the campaign aims to ensure that welfare schemes and government services reach even the furthest sections of society through coordinated departmental efforts and active participation of the people.

She noted that the government has introduced several welfare initiatives for tribal communities, including particularly vulnerable tribal groups, among whom are five from Nagaland.

She urged departments to revisit implementation strategies and work towards achieving 100 per cent coverage under various welfare schemes and services.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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