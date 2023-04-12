News
Jamshedpur violence: Man booked over social media post

Jamshedpur violence: Man booked over social media post

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 12, 2023 10:10 IST
A first information report (FIR) has been registered against a person for allegedly posting an objectionable message on social media against a particular community during the recent outbreak of violence over the reported desecration of a religious flag in Jamshedpur, officials said.

IMAGE: Paramilitary personnel patrol an area following an incident of stone-pelting and arson, in Jamshedpur on Monday. (ANI Photo). Photograph: / Rediff.com

The case was registered on the directive of East Singhbhum District Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jadhav, they said.

'... The police detected such a message posted on the Facebook account of the accused, who targeted a particular religion and community,' an official statement said.

 

The accused person has been absconding and search is underway to trace him, police said.

'The district administration has been keeping a vigil on social media... while urging people not to post/share any sensitive video, photo or messages on social media,' the statement said.

A total of 67 people have so far been arrested in connection with Sunday's violence between two groups belonging to two different communities in Shastrinagar area, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Kamal Kishore told PTI.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Abhay Singh was among those arrested, police had said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday demanded a high-level probe into the incident and stringent action against the perpetrators.

The demand was made after a delegation of the VHP led by its secretary Virendra Sahu met Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan in Ranchi, the organisaton said in a release.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
