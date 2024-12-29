HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens after snowfall; flight services resume

Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens after snowfall; flight services resume

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo
December 29, 2024 14:59 IST
December 29, 2024 14:59 IST

The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar highway was on Sunday reopened for vehicular traffic after a day-long closure due to heavy snowfall, allowing stranded vehicles to proceed to their respective destinations, officials said.

IMAGE: A vehicle passes along a road following heavy snowfall affecting normal life, in Srinagar, December 28, 2024. Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

Similarly, the flight services at Srinagar airport also resumed after the situation improved following heavy snowfall in the city. 

However, several other important inter-district routes, including the Mughal Road, Sinthan Pass, Sonamarg-Kargil inter-UT road, and Bhaderwah-Chamba inter-state road, remained closed for vehicular traffic due to heavy snowfall.

"The highway has been reopened today following the clearance of snow accumulated on various stretches of the road," a traffic official said.

 

The stranded vehicles along the highway are being cleared, he added.

"Passenger traffic is plying on the highway. Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline, as overtaking may cause congestion," J-K traffic police said in an advisory.

It also advised commuters to drive cautiously, as the road is slippery between Banihal and Qazigund.

The Mughal Road, which serves as an alternative link to the Kashmir Valley from Jammu region's Poonch district, remained shut due to snow accumulation, officials said.

Similarly, the Sinthan Pass in Kishtwar has been closed for vehicular traffic due to heavy snowfall.

In addition, the Sonamarg-Kargil inter-UT road and the Bhaderwah-Chamba inter-state road are also closed owing to heavy snowfall.

Efforts are underway to clear these roads and make them trafficable, officials said.

Air traffic to and fro the Srinagar International Airport was restored on Sunday, a day after heavy snowfall forced cancellation of all flights to the Kashmir valley.

"The flights to Srinagar have resumed and we expect normal operations," an official of the Airports Authority of India said.

He said the flight operations had to be suspended on Saturday following heavy snowfall since Friday evening.

"The runways were cleared and all safety checks done before the flight operations were resumed," the official added.

Kashmir witnessed the first major snowfall of the season on Friday evening and it continued till Saturday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
