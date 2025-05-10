HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Jammu, parts of south Kashmir go dark after blasts, sirens sounded

Jammu, parts of south Kashmir go dark after blasts, sirens sounded

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 10, 2025 01:33 IST

x

Blasts were heard and sirens sounded in the Jammu region and south Kashmir as many parts of the Union Territory plunged into darkness on Friday, officials said.

IMAGE: A civilian looks at the rubble of damaged properties after the overnight cross-border shelling by Pakistan, at Uri in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, May 9, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Defence officials said drones were also sighted in Jammu, Samba and neighbouring Pathankot district in Punjab and they were being engaged.

In Srinagar, mosque loudspeakers were used to convey to locals to switch off their lights as a precautionary measure.

 

Explosions were heard in areas surrounding the Awantipora air base in south Kashmir.

The drones were sighted a day after India thwarted attempts by the Pakistan military to attack Indian military installations using drones and missiles.

The officials said the drones were also engaged in Udhampur and Nagrota of Jammu and Punjab.

In a related development, heavy cross-border shelling started along the International Border in Suchetgarh and Ramgarh sectors of Jammu and Samba districts.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a post on X, "Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am."

He also posted a picture of the city in darkness, captioning the post as, "Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city."

He said in another post, "It's my earnest appeal to everyone in and around Jammu please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don't spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories and we will get through this together."

On Thursday evening, Indian air defence units successfully intercepted at least eight missiles fired by Pakistan towards the border areas of Jammu, including the strategically important Jammu airport, defence sources had said.

Drawing a parallel to the tactics of the Palestinian Hamas terror group, the sources said all "cheap" rockets directed at the Jammu region were successfully intercepted and neutralised by air defence units.

The missiles were aimed at key locations, including Satwari (Jammu airport), Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia.

A sudden power outage had plunged Jammu city into darkness following two loud explosions, likely resulting from the interception of the intruding drones. Immediately after, sirens echoed throughout the city, alerting residents to seek shelter.

The aerial objects had attempted to strike the strategic Jammu airport and its surrounding areas, which house army, air force, and paramilitary installations.

Tension between the two neighbours soared after the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Heavy shelling by Pak along LoC post Op Sindoor, 2 hurt; India retaliates
Heavy shelling by Pak along LoC post Op Sindoor, 2 hurt; India retaliates
Pak attacked entire western border with drones, munitions: Army
Pak attacked entire western border with drones, munitions: Army
Pak resorts to heavy shelling along LoC, woman killed
Pak resorts to heavy shelling along LoC, woman killed
Villager killed, 3 hurt in Pak shelling in Poonch, Rajouri
Villager killed, 3 hurt in Pak shelling in Poonch, Rajouri
India neutralises Pak missile attacks; destroys air defence systems in Lahore
India neutralises Pak missile attacks; destroys air defence systems in Lahore

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

webstory image 2

Meet Bollywood's Single Moms

webstory image 3

Mother India

VIDEOS

Pak shelling on a house in Poonch captured on CCTV2:49

Pak shelling on a house in Poonch captured on CCTV

Watch: Indian Army defuses projectile-like object in Amritsar1:02

Watch: Indian Army defuses projectile-like object in...

Martyr soldier Suraj Singh cremated with full state honours1:08

Martyr soldier Suraj Singh cremated with full state honours

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD