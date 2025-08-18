HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Army Swings Into Action In Kathua

August 18, 2025

Following a devastating cloudburst and flash floods that wreaked havoc in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army has launched extensive rescue and relief operations.

Troops, alongside police and State Disaster Relief Force teams, are working round the clock to evacuate stranded residents, provide medical aid to the injured, and restore connectivity to cut-off villages.

Heavy rains have inundated parts of Kathua town, while rising water levels in the Ujh river continue to pose a serious threat.

Authorities said the Indian Army remains on high alert as search operations for missing persons are underway.

Seven people, including five children, were killed and four others injured as landslides triggered by heavy rain early Sunday.

Suspected cloudbursts in Jodh Ghati and nearby villages cut off access, while parts of Kathua town, industrial areas, and a Kendriya Vidyalaya were inundated.

 

IMAGE: Army personnel carry a wounded child during a rescue operation following a cloudburst in Kathua on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Engineer Bridging Teams of the White Knight Corps along with equipment start construction of bridge at the site of Chisoti Nala as relief operations continue at Chisoti village in Kishtwar. Photograph: @Whiteknight_IA X/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People wade through the debris after a road is washed away in the aftermath of the cloudburst at Janglote area in Kathua. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

IMAGE: A view of the debris in the aftermath of the cloudburst at Janglote area in Kathua. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

IMAGE: Tending to the injured in the aftermath of the cloudburst at Janglote area, in Kathua. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

IMAGE: A view of the damage in the aftermath of a cloudburst at Janglote area in Kathua. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

IMAGE: Road restoration work underway in the aftermath of the cloudburst at Janglote area in Kathua. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

IMAGE: A house is inundated with rainwater in the aftermath of gthe cloudburst at Janglote area in Kathua. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

IMAGE: A road washed away in the aftermath of a cloudburst at Janglote in Kathua. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

IMAGE: Jammu-Samba-Kathua Deputy Inspector General of Police Shiv Kumar Sharma speaks to women affected in the Kishtwar cloud burst at a hospital in Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

