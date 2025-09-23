Jamia Millia issues notice to PhD scholar over protest

Jamia Millia Islamia has issued a show cause notice to a PhD scholar, accusing him of "repeated unlawful acts" and inciting students on religious lines during a Batla House encounter protest march on September 19.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

There was no immediate response available from the Jamia administration on the notice.

The notice, issued by the Office of the Chief Proctor, stated the scholar had been "apprised about the sensitivity of the issue and the possible repercussions of such a gathering especially inside the university campus" but he ignored warnings.

The varsity alleged that the scholar made a "provoking political speech" in the central canteen on the campus before leading a march.

The scholar was accused of putting up "professionally designed and printed large size posters and distributing handbills at the Central Canteen."

He was also termed "a threat to the safety and security of the students, staff and the property of the university."

In the written reply, the student challenged the university to substantiate the allegations with evidence.

"I entirely and completely deny this allegation and appeal to the Proctorial Board to present any audio or video proof of my speech on 19.09.2025 wherein my words have ignited religious sentiments," he wrote.

The student rejected the claim that he facilitated outsiders' entry or blocked traffic outside gate no. 7.

"It was in fact the Chief Security Advisor who grabbed hold of me while I was still inside Gate No. 7 and threw me outside the campus premises onto the Delhi Police," he said.

The student further argued that the gathering was held after class hours and did not disrupt academic activity.

The All India Students' Association (AISA) alleged that around 20 students, including women, were "dragged from the campus" and "handed over to police" during their September 19 protest.

DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari denied using any excessive force.

"AISA activists came out of Gate No. 7 and tried to march - Despite repeated requests, they were hell-bent on marching. After due warnings and precautions, they were detained. No one was dragged at all," he said.

Police and paramilitary forces were deployed on campus ahead of last week's student protest, which was held to mark the 17th year of the Batla House encounter, which saw the killing of two alleged Indian Mujahideen militants, and a policeman being shot dead.