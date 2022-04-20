News
Rediff.com  » News » Jakhar fails to respond to Cong notice, faces action for indiscipline

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 20, 2022 20:52 IST
Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar not replying to party's show-cause notice is being considered an act of 'gross indiscipline' and 'strong action' is likely to be taken against him when the Congress' disciplinary committee meets before the end of this week, sources said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Congress disciplinary committee had on April 11 given a show-cause notice to Jakhar for alleged anti-party activities and sought a reply within a week.

 

At the end of the deadline on Tuesday, Jakhar said he would not reply to the panel notice and was ready to face action.

"He (Jakhar) was given a notice for indiscipline. His not replying to the party's notice is being considered an act of gross indiscipline and strong action would be taken against him," a high-level party source told PTI.

"A decision in this regard would be taken at a meeting of the party's disciplinary committee which is expected to take place before the end of this week," the source said.

Jakhar had criticised former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and termed him a "liability" for the party after the Congress lost to the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

When asked about the notice, Jakhar had said he has not replied and the committee is mandated to take whatever action.

"I have not replied to the notice and that is a fact. Whatever the committee does, it is their right... They have given a notice and it is up to them to take whatever decision they take," Jakhar said.

On whether he would remain in the Congress, the former Punjab Congress chief had said he continues to be in the party. He, however, did not disclose his future plans.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'Sidhu wrecked the Congress in Punjab'
New crisis in Punjab Cong after ex-state chief's claim
Punjab Cong crisis: Now Jakhar voices dissent
IPL Photos: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings
Modi gives WHO chief Ghebreyesus a new name: Tulsibhai
Bulldozers not against Muslims but criminals: RSS
JSW to develop hydel, rolling mill projects in Bengal
Jakhar quits politics, denies leaving Congress

Jakhar warns Sonia against indulging G-23 'too much'

