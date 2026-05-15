Jaishankar discusses war, energy crisis with Iranian FM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss the escalating West Asia crisis and its potential impact on global energy supplies and maritime security.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar_X/ANI Photo

Key Points S Jaishankar and Abbas Araghchi discussed the West Asia crisis and its implications.

The talks focused on the impact of the crisis on energy supplies and maritime stability.

Jaishankar appreciated Araghchi's participation in the BRICS foreign ministerial meeting.

Bilateral issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Friday held wide-ranging talks focusing on the West Asia crisis and its impact on energy supplies and maritime stability.

Iran's Participation in BRICS Conclave

The Iranian foreign minister is on a three-day visit to New Delhi to attend a BRICS conclave.

Discussions on Bilateral Issues

"Had a detailed conversation with FM Abbas Araghchi of Iran this morning in Delhi," Jaishankar said on social media.

"Discussed the situation in West Asia and its implications. Also exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interest," he said.

The external affairs minister also appreciated Araghchi's participation at the BRICS foreign ministerial meeting.