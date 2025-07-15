HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jaishankar 'conveys Modi's greetings' to Xi in Beijing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 15, 2025 10:46 IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterparts from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member nations on Tuesday met Chinese President Xi Jinping.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Chinese President Xi Jinping. in Beijing. Photograph: Courtesy @DrSJaishankar/X

In a social media post, Jaishankar said he apprised President Xi about the recent development in India-China bilateral ties.

The external affairs minister landed in China on Monday on a two-day visit to attend a conclave of the SCO.

It is his first visit to China since bilateral ties witnessed a severe downturn following the Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020.

 

'Called on President Xi Jinping this morning in Beijing along with my fellow SCO Foreign Ministers,' Jaishankar said on 'X'.

'Conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister @narendramodi,' he said.

'Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties. Value the guidance of our leaders in that regard,' the external affairs minister said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
