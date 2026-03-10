HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How Jaipur Police Recovered and Returned Overpaid Taxi Fare to Tourist

How Jaipur Police Recovered and Returned Overpaid Taxi Fare to Tourist

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 10, 2026 23:12 IST

Jaipur police demonstrated exceptional service by swiftly recovering and returning Rs 27,000 to a Slovakian tourist who mistakenly overpaid for a taxi, showcasing their commitment to assisting visitors.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Jaipur police recovered Rs 27,000 for a Slovakian tourist who accidentally overpaid for a taxi.
  • The tourist paid Rs 30,000 instead of Rs 3,000 for a cab from Delhi to Jaipur.
  • Police used CCTV footage and the Abhay Command Centre to track down the taxi and recover the funds.
  • The tourist thanked the police for their swift action and assistance before returning to her country.

Police in Jaipur arranged to return Rs 27,000 to a foreign woman within 24 hours after she mistakenly paid Rs 30,000 instead of Rs 3,000 for a taxi ride, officials said on Tuesday.

Kotwali police station SHO Rajesh Gautam said the woman from Slovakia had come to India to attend a conference at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi from February 21 to March 13.

 

She planned to return to her country on Sunday, but she decided to visit Jaipur after her flight was cancelled.

She booked a cab from Delhi to Jaipur and was dropped off in the Chaura Rasta area. The payment was made online while she was in the cab.

A few hours later, when she checked her bank account, she realised that Rs 30,000 had been deducted instead of the intended fare of Rs 3,000.

She approached the Kotwali police station seeking help. The police used CCTV footage and assistance from the Abhay Command Centre to identify the cab number. The vehicle was then tracked through the cab company.

Swift Police Action and Recovery

The police said swift action helped recover the excess amount and Rs 27,000 was returned to the woman within 24 hours.

Noskova thanked the police for their assistance and left for her country on Tuesday, the officials added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
