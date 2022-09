A special court in Mumbai on Monday extended Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by another 14 days, but the Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP remains defiant despite 50 days in jail.

The Enforcement Directorate, which arrested Raut on August 1, opposed his bail application, alleging that he had played a major role in a money-laundering case.

IMAGE: Sanjay Raut -- who was the executive editor of the Shiv Sena daily newspaper Saamna -- waves to Sena workers and the media outside the Arthur Road jail before being produced in a court in Mumbai, September 19, 2022. Photographs: Sahil Salvi

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com