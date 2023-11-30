News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » J-K NIT declares early winter vacation amid protests over social media post

J-K NIT declares early winter vacation amid protests over social media post

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 30, 2023 22:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The National Institute of Technology Srinagar closed for winter vacation on Thursday -- 10 days ahead of schedule -- as a precautionary measure, a day after protests against a student's social media post spread to other institutes.

IMAGE: A view of NIT Srinagar. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

The Islamia College of Science and Commerce suspended all classwork and internal examinations scheduled for the day.

 

While NIT Srinagar declared a holiday for Thursday, the dean of students welfare issued a circular announcing winter vacation in the engineering institute from Thursday.

The circular also directed all students living in the hostels to vacate the boarding facility with immediate effect.

Non-local students left the institute in the afternoon in a convoy of 15 vehicles under security escort to Jammu for onward journey to their respective home states, officials said.

The registrar of the institute said the winter vacations "have been preponed only by 10 days" and there will be no academic loss for the students.

"We have winter vacations every year and the same is the case this year also. The vacations were scheduled from December 9 but have been preponed," Registrar Ateekur Rehman told PTI.

Asked about the ongoing examinations of the students, he said the students will write the remaining papers upon their return after the winter vacation. “We will ensure that there is no academic loss for the students,” he added.

Protests were held at the NIT Srinagar on Tuesday over a student's social media post allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The protesters demanded stringent action against the non-local student who has been sent home on leave.

The students blocked both the gates of the institution, located in the Nigeen area of the city, and raised slogans inside the campus.

After the protests, police registered a case and started an investigation. Police filed a case against the student for promoting religious enmity between communities.

The website of the NIT Srinagar has been taken down “for maintenance”.

"Sorry for the inconvenience but we're performing some maintenance at the moment. If you need to you can always contact us, otherwise, we'll be back online shortly!" the message on the website of the NIT Srinagar reads.

Protests were also held at Amar Singh College and Islamia College here on Wednesday against the post, videos of which were shared by many social media users.

"The police received information about a protest by students at the NIT campus. Upon investigation, it was discovered that a student had posted objectionable content on social media, though the video was not the student's own, but taken from YouTube,” inspector general of police, Kashmir, VK Birdi said on Tuesday.

Birdi said the content of the post has hurt the religious feelings of the people.

“The police have received a written complaint from the NIT registrar urging legal action. We have taken legal action under relevant sections of the law. The investigation is going on,” the IGP had said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
CRPF deployed at Srinagar's NIT campus after unrest
CRPF deployed at Srinagar's NIT campus after unrest
NIT unrest: What happened and how
NIT unrest: What happened and how
NIT Srinagar students leave for home states
NIT Srinagar students leave for home states
India, China agree to hold early military talks
India, China agree to hold early military talks
Dominica says 'no' to hosting T20 World Cup
Dominica says 'no' to hosting T20 World Cup
I haven't given up on Tests: Maxwell
I haven't given up on Tests: Maxwell
Will Rohit lead India in T20 World Cup?
Will Rohit lead India in T20 World Cup?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

J-K: NIT student booked for sharing abusive video

J-K: NIT student booked for sharing abusive video

Softer UAPA sections slapped on students: J-K police

Softer UAPA sections slapped on students: J-K police

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances