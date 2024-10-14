News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » J-K LG invites Omar Abdullah to take oath on Oct 16

J-K LG invites Omar Abdullah to take oath on Oct 16

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: October 14, 2024 20:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday invited National Conference leader Omar Abdullah to take oath as first chief minister of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on October 16.

IMAGE: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah Wednesday speaks to media in Srinagar. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

This comes a day after the Centre revoked President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a letter to Abdullah, Sinha said, 'I have received a letter of 11th October, 2024 from Dr. Farooq Abdullah, President, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, wherein it has been informed that you have been unanimously elected as Leader of the Legislature Party.'

 

He said he has also received a letter from Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra, Communist Party of India-Marxist secretary G N Malik, Aam Aadmi Party national secretary Pankaj Kumar Gupta and Independent MLAs-elect Payare Lal Sharma, Satish Sharma, Mohammad Akram, Rameshwar Singh and Muzafar Iqbal Khan extending their support to the NC.

'I am pleased to invite you to form and lead the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

'As separately settled, I shall administer Oath of Office and Secrecy to you, and to those recommended by you for induction as members of your Council of Ministers, at SKICC, Srinagar on 16th October, 2024 at 11:30 am,' Sinha said in his letter.

'I take this opportunity to wish you a highly productive tenure and success in your endeavours in the best interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,' he said.

The LG's emissary handed over the letter to Abdullah and informed him about the date and time of the swearing-in ceremony.

'Was pleased to receive the Principal Secretary to LG Manoj Sinha ji. He handed over a letter from the @OfficeOfLGJandK inviting me to form the next government in J-K,' Abdullah said in a post on X.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
J&K: The Message Is Loud And Clear...
J&K: The Message Is Loud And Clear...
Tough Road Ahead For NC, Congress
Tough Road Ahead For NC, Congress
'Jobs, Jobs, Jobs': What Kashmiris Want
'Jobs, Jobs, Jobs': What Kashmiris Want
PCB strips captain, coach of authority
PCB strips captain, coach of authority
'I can finish off Lawrence Bishnoi network in 24 hrs'
'I can finish off Lawrence Bishnoi network in 24 hrs'
NZ's Rachin prepares for 'home' Test in Bengaluru
NZ's Rachin prepares for 'home' Test in Bengaluru
India recalls Canada envoys as Nijjar row escalates
India recalls Canada envoys as Nijjar row escalates
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Omar Abdullah elected NC legislature party leader

Omar Abdullah elected NC legislature party leader

'Kashmiri Youth Don't Want To Die'

'Kashmiri Youth Don't Want To Die'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances