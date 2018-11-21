J-K governor dissolves assembly as rival alliances stake claim to form govt

Last updated on: November 21, 2018 22:37 IST

In a sudden development, the Jammu and Kashmir Governor on Wednesday night dissolved the state assembly, which has been in suspended animation, shortly after rival alliances staked claim to form the government.

Governor’s rule was clamped in Jammu-Kashmir on June 19 for a six-month period following the collapse of the Peoples Democratic Party-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition government after the saffron party withdrew support. The state assembly was also kept in suspended animation so that political parties could explore the possibility of forming a new government.

The decision by Governor Satyapal Malik to dissolve the state assembly under the relevant provisions in the state constitution was announced in an official communique. The state is now headed for another spell of central rule beyond December 18 when the governor’s rule comes to an end.

Earlier, former chief minister and PDP patron Mehbooba Mufti staked claim to form a government with the support of the Congress and the National Conference.

In a letter to Governor Satyapal Malik, Mehbooba said the PDP is the largest party in the state assembly having strength of 29 MLAs.

“You might have gathered from the media reports that the Congress and the National Conference have also decided to extend support to our party to form a government in the state. The National Conference has strength of 15 MLAs and the Congress 12. That takes our collective strength to 56.

“Since I am presently in Srinagar, it would not be possible for me to call on you immediately and this is to keep you informed that we would be seeking your convenience shortly to stake the claim for forming the government in the state,” Mehbooba said in her letter.

Shortly thereafter, People’s Conference leader Sajjad Lone also staked claim to form the government with the help of the 25-member BJP.

In a letter to Governor Satya Pal Malik, Lone, whose party has two MLAs, including himself, said he has the support of more than required number of legislators in the assembly to form a government.

“Following our telephonic conversation regarding government formation in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, I hereby formally stake claim for the government formation in the state with the support of the BJP and more than 18 other elected members of the J&K state legislature,” he said.

Lone said he would submit the letter of support from the BJP legislature party and other members supporting the government headed by him as and when asked to do so.

“I assure your excellence that with the support I have from the BJP and other members of state legislature, I will form a strong and politically stable government for restoring peace, harmony and prosperity in the state and would work towards overall development in all three regions of the state,” Lone said.

Peoples Democratic Party has 29 MLAs in the 87-member house. The National Conference has 15 MLAs and the Congress 12.