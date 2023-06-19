News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » J-K completes 5 years without elected govt

J-K completes 5 years without elected govt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 19, 2023 15:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday completed five years without an elected government, prompting a scathing attack from the mainstream National Conference and People's Democratic Party over the delay in restoration of democracy in the Union Territory.

IMAGE: Women security personnel of Quick Reaction Team (QRT) frisking females during a surprise search operation, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com 

On August 5, 2019, the Centre revoked Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the state into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti resigned from the post of the chief minister on June 19, 2018 after alliance partner BJP withdrew support to her coalition government.

 

In a sarcastic tweet, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Monday said democracy in India ends where Jammu and Kashmir begins.

"Democracy is in our veins, it is in our culture'; 'India is the mother of democracy'; India is the temple of democracy'. Great sounding words that the international community lap up & regurgitate ad-nauseam. Meanwhile J&K completes 5 years under central rule today. Democracy ends where J&K begins," he tweeted.

PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan said the entire nation should hang its head in shame.

"Entire nation & its leadership must hang their heads in shame for calling itself 'Mother Of Democracy'. J&K languishes under central rule for a staggering 5 years, with the last election held 9 years ago. The blatant disregard for people's rights & representation is appalling," he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the chorus for holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir is growing with all political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, urging the Election Commission to announce the poll dates.

The last assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir took place in 2014.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'There is a dangerous political vacuum in Kashmir'
'There is a dangerous political vacuum in Kashmir'
Kashmir Politics Stands Bereft Of Its Propellers
Kashmir Politics Stands Bereft Of Its Propellers
Vacuum in J-K needs to be filled, says CEC Kumar
Vacuum in J-K needs to be filled, says CEC Kumar
Coach Stimac's 'tongue lashing' spurs India to title
Coach Stimac's 'tongue lashing' spurs India to title
K'taka pays Rs 25L to kin of communal violence victims
K'taka pays Rs 25L to kin of communal violence victims
Indian team donates Rs 20 lakh to Balasore victims
Indian team donates Rs 20 lakh to Balasore victims
Ponting lauds Stokes's 'proactive' captaincy
Ponting lauds Stokes's 'proactive' captaincy
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Preparations underway in J-K for assembly elections

Preparations underway in J-K for assembly elections

Kashmir's political atmosphere is an apocalypse

Kashmir's political atmosphere is an apocalypse

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances