Rediff.com  » News » J-K: Boat carrying school children capsizes in Jhelum, 4 dead

J-K: Boat carrying school children capsizes in Jhelum, 4 dead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 16, 2024 13:56 IST
A boat carrying mostly school children capsized in the Jhelum river on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday, leaving four people dead and many others missing, officials said.

IMAGE: Rescue operation underway at the site. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Three people were rescued after the incident in Gandbal Nowgam area.

Officials said many others are missing and a rescue operation is underway.

It was not clear as to how many people were travelling in the boat.

Incessant rains over the last couple of days have led to an increase in the water levels of several water bodies, including Jhelum.

 

Senior officials from police and civil administration, including Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar, were at the spot at Gandbal Batwara monitoring rescue operations.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and many other leaders expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

'I am deeply grieved by the loss of lives due to a boat accident in Srinagar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families & I pray to the Almighty to give them strength to withstand this immense loss. Team of SDRF, Army & other agencies are carrying out relief & rescue work,' Sinha said in a post on X.

The LG said he is constantly monitoring the situation and guiding the team on the ground.

'The administration is providing all possible help to the bereaved families who have lost their near and dear ones and medical facilities to those who have been injured. Marcos teams have also been alerted. I am constantly monitoring the situation and guiding the team on the ground,' Sinha said.

The National Conference also expressed grief over the incident.

'JKNC President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and VP @OmarAbdullah express deep shock and sadness over the tragic demise of three minors whose boat capsized in Gandbal, Batwara. JKNC senior leader @RuhullahMehdi, along with CI @ahsanpardesi also join in expressing their profound grief,' the party said in a statement on X.

The party urged the administration to expedite rescue efforts and extend comprehensive support to the affected families.

In this moment of grief their thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, it said.

Former J-K chief minister and People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

'Reports coming in of several children dead. My deepest condolences to their families & I urge the administration to extend all help possible,' she said.

Bharatiya Janata Party J-K spokesperson Altaf Thakur expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those under treatment at SMHS.

Communist Party if India-Marxist leader M Y Tarigami said he was deeply pained by the loss of lives.

"Sending heartfelt condolences to the victims' families. The prolonged construction of a footbridge, lingering for years, highlights a missed opportunity to prevent such tragedies," he said.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari urged the administration to swiftly extend support to those in need.

"Devastated to hear of the tragic capsizing of a boat carrying several persons, including children, in the River Jhelum near Batwara, Srinagar.

"The loss of precious lives is heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this terrible accident. Urging the administration to swiftly extend support to those in need," Bukhari said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
