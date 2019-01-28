It's seafood and selfies for Rahul in Goa!

January 28, 2019 08:44 IST

Amid the hardwork and prep for the upcoming general elections, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia took some time off in Goa.

The Congress president and United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi surprised patrons at a restaurant called Fisherman’s Wharf in Goa on Sunday afternoon.

Rahul also posed for selfies with others at the eatery.

Goa-based dentist Rachna Fernandes, who was dining at the restaurant along with relatives, said that the mother-son politician duo was having a quiet lunch, with no security guards present.

IMAGE: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi looked relaxed in a blue T-shirt as he posed for photos with patrons at the Goa eatery. Photograph: @rachna_the_dentist_fernandes/Instagram

“When I asked him for a photograph with him, he said he would oblige after he settles the bill,” Fernandes was quoted as saying.

Once the bill was paid by him, Rahul offered to take a picture with her.

Rahul Gandhi and his mother are on a three-day holiday in Goa.

According to a Goa Congress spokesperson, the party chief and Sonia Gandhi are on a “private visit” and there are no official engagements scheduled during his stay in Goa at a five-star resort in South Goa.