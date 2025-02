On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police established a new operating base in the Kutul area in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

Kutul is like the capital of the Naxalites in Abhujhmad region and the establishment of an ITBP base could reduce and control Naxalite activities in the Naxal-prone area.

