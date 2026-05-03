Teenager Swept Away By River In Arunachal Pradesh

A 17-year-old boy was swept away by the Yomgo River in Arunachal Pradesh, triggering a search operation amid challenging weather conditions.

Key Points A 17-year-old was swept away in the Yomgo River in Arunachal Pradesh while picnicking.

The teenager, son of an ITBP personnel, was part of a group of minors near the river.

A search operation involving ITBP personnel and residents is underway to locate the missing boy.

Heavy rainfall has caused rivers to swell, posing challenges to the ongoing search efforts.

The 17-year-old son of an ITBP personnel was swept away in the Yomgo River in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district on Sunday while picnicking near the water body, police said.

A search has been launched but he is yet to be traced, with rescuers fearing he might have drowned.

Details of the River Incident

The incident took place this afternoon when a group of 10 minors went for a picnic near Bene, Sub-Inspector Manthan Chithan of Aalo police station said.

The teenager, identified as Prateshmesh Baswakar, lived in the ITBP camp at Guminagar, Aalo. His father, Rahul Baswakar, is a personnel of the border force.

Search and Rescue Efforts

Five members of the group approached the riverbank to record a video while holding hands. When they went into the water, the boy was swept away by the strong currents, he said.

A massive search operation was launched involving ITBP personnel and residents. However, the boy could not be traced till late on Sunday evening.

Efforts to locate the missing teenager are expected to continue on Monday.

Challenges Due To Weather

However, due to continuous downpour in the past week, most of the rivers, including the Yomgo, are in a spate, posing challenges to the search operation.