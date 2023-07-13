News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » IT rules against fake news sort of diktat, no chance to justify content: HC

IT rules against fake news sort of diktat, no chance to justify content: HC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 13, 2023 19:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Bombay high court on Thursday said the recently-amended Information Technology rules that empower the Centre to act against fake, false and misleading information on social media was "sort of a diktat" as it does not give an opportunity to justify or defend the content.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale sought to know what constitutes a government business under the amended rules as it referred to the recent political developments in Maharashtra where "one party is moving to the other".

 

The bench also questioned as to why under the amended rules, the government has taken the 'loco parentis' (regulation or supervision by an administrative authority) only for content pertaining to government business and not for every information or content posted on social media.

The court was hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the amended IT rules.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, the Editors Guild of India and the Association of Indian Magazines filed petitions in the high court against the rules and termed them as arbitrary, unconstitutional and that it would have a chilling effect on the fundamental rights of citizens.

The bench while hearing arguments being made by advocate Shadan Farasat for the Editors Guild of India, asked what constitutes as government business under the rules.

"Take for example the present political climate in Maharashtra…one party moving to the other…is that government business?" Justice Patel asked.

"What is true…what is false…these are matters of perception. With regard to misleading and fake content, the Union government is saying we need to do this (take action against fake content) only for content on government business. Why not do it for every misleading and fake content then," the court questioned.

It added that the internet was a fertile ground for misuse and said everyday messages are received warning people not to use certain apps or not to open any unknown links.

"I find it remarkable that the effect of the rules kicks in without any show-cause notice or opportunity to justify or defend the content. This itself removes the safe harbour provided. It is sort of a diktat," the court said.

On a lighter vein, Justice Patel said, "The government has a mobile app Kavach which is supposed to provide citizens security cover. This (amended IT rules) is removing your Kavach (protective cover)…that is what is happening."

The court further questioned if the amended Rules are limited to digital media and social media intermediaries and does not extend to the print media.

"Does such a Fact Checking Unit, as prescribed to be set up under the amended Rules, exist for the print media? If it has not been done for the print media until now, how can it be done for the digital media? What is the government intending to do?" Justice Patel said.

The bench said if a newspaper has its own digital website and the contents used in print are the same as those being uploaded on its website then would the amended rules apply to the content printed in the print medium too.

Farasat told the court that there was a dichotomy on this issue.

The court would continue hearing the matter on July 14.

On April 6 this year, the Union government promulgated certain amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, including a provision for a fact-checking unit to flag fake, false or misleading online content related to the government.

The three petitions sought the court to declare the amended rules unconstitutional and direct the government to restrain from acting against any individual under the rules.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Govt won't exempt mainstream media from new IT rules
Govt won't exempt mainstream media from new IT rules
Who will 'fact check' Modi govt?: Cong on new IT rules
Who will 'fact check' Modi govt?: Cong on new IT rules
Global tech bodies slam India's cyber security rule
Global tech bodies slam India's cyber security rule
Duleep Trophy: Vidwath stars for South
Duleep Trophy: Vidwath stars for South
Indians Star In World's Toughest Race
Indians Star In World's Toughest Race
BJP leader dies following lathicharge on Patna march
BJP leader dies following lathicharge on Patna march
256 tourists stranded in HP's Chandertal evacuated
256 tourists stranded in HP's Chandertal evacuated
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

New IT rules to put legal obligations on Big Tech: Govt

New IT rules to put legal obligations on Big Tech: Govt

Govt can't determine...: Editors Guild on IT rules

Govt can't determine...: Editors Guild on IT rules

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances