Rediff.com  » News » IT minister pulls up WhatsApp for incorrect India map

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 31, 2022 19:16 IST
IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday asked WhatsApp to fix an incorrect map of India shown in a video tweeted by the messaging platform.

The minister also made it clear that "all platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India, must use correct maps".

"Dear @WhatsApp - Request that you pls fix the India map error asap"," Chandrasekhar tweeted immediately after the Meta-owned messaging platform put out a New Year-related tweet showing a wrong map of India.

 

The video post by WhatsApp about a New Year eve livestream depicted the globe that showed an incorrect map of India with regard to Jammu and Kashmir.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
