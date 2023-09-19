News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » It is ours, apna hai: Sonia Gandhi on women's reservation bill

It is ours, apna hai: Sonia Gandhi on women's reservation bill

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 19, 2023 11:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Congress' parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said the women's reservation bill "is ours", amid speculation that the bill may be tabled in Parliament.

IMAGE: Congress' parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi arrives at Parliament, in New Delhi, September 19, 2023. Photograph: ANI on X

The Congress on Monday said it welcomed the reported move as the party has been raising the demand for long.

 

Asked about the bill when she was entering Parliament on Tuesday, Gandhi said, "It is ours, apna hai."

In a post on 'X' a day back, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "We welcome the reported decision of the Union Cabinet and await the details of the Bill."

"This could have very well been discussed in the all-party meeting before the Special Session, and consensus could have been built instead of operating under a veil of secrecy," he said.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said if the government introduces the women's reservation bill on Tuesday, it will be a "victory for the Congress and its allies in the UPA government".

It was during the UPA government that the bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on March 9, 2010. But it was not taken up in the Lok Sabha.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why women's reservation bill is pending for 27 years
Why women's reservation bill is pending for 27 years
It's time to deliver on women's bill, say female MPs
It's time to deliver on women's bill, say female MPs
Women's Bill: 14 years of ruckus and torn papers
India expels Canadian diplomat in reciprocal move
India expels Canadian diplomat in reciprocal move
How Canada diplomatic row will test Indo-US ties
How Canada diplomatic row will test Indo-US ties
Teen rifle shooter Nischal wins silver at Rio W Cup
Teen rifle shooter Nischal wins silver at Rio W Cup
New building designated as Parliament House of India
New building designated as Parliament House of India
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

All-party meet: Parties for women's reservation bill

All-party meet: Parties for women's reservation bill

Cabinet nod to women's quota? Minister deletes post

Cabinet nod to women's quota? Minister deletes post

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances