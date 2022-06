The 25-hour countdown has begun for the launch of the Indian Space Research Organisation's PSLV-C53 mission in Sriharikota.

The four stage PSLV-C53 will carry a payload of three satellites from Singapore and blast off into space on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 18:02 hours IST.

IMAGE: ISRO's PSLV-C53 staellite docked at the launch pad in Sriharikota, June 29, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

