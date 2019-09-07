ISRO will try to establish link with Vikram for next 14 days

September 07, 2019 21:02 IST

Indian Space Research Organisation chief K Sivan has said that the space agency will try to establish a link with Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram for the next 14 days.

Communications with Vikram lander to ISRO's ground station in Bengaluru were lost before touchdown on the hitherto unexplored lunar south pole in the early hours of Saturday.

"The last portion was not executed the right way. In that phase only we lost link with the lander and could not establish communication subsequently," Sivan said.

"Right now the communication is lost, we will try to establish a link for the next 14 days," he said.

Meanwhile, the ISRO said that 90 to 95 per cent of the mission objectives have been accomplished, notwithstanding the loss of communication with the lander.

"The success criteria was (sic) defined for each and every phase of the mission and till date 90 to 95 per cent of the mission objectives have been accomplished and will continue to contribute to lunar science, notwithstanding the loss of communication with the lander," the space agency said.

Sivan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a 'source of inspiration and support for us'.

"His speech gave us motivation. In his speech,the special phrase that I noted was, 'science should not be looked for results,but for experiments&experiments will lead to results'," the ISRO chairman said.

With ANI inputs