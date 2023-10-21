News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ISRO launches Gaganyaan test flight after initial glitch

ISRO launches Gaganyaan test flight after initial glitch

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 21, 2023 10:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nerves gave way to smiles at the spaceport in Sriharikota as delays and an anomaly-triggered 'hold' forced Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists to revise the launch schedule of a test vehicle carrying payloads related to the country's ambitious human space flight mission, Gaganyaan which soared into skies after initial hiccups.

IMAGE: ISRO launches test flight for Gaganyaan mission from Sriharikota. Photograph: ANI on X

Following a two hour delay and nerve-wracking moments after the engine of TV-D1 failed to ignite initially, ISRO scientists put the mission on course 75 minutes later when they launched the rocket with precision and achieved the goal of Crew Module and Crew Escape separation that was welcomed with loud cheers at the Mission Control Center in Sriharikota.

 

TV D1 Mission was fully achieved, ISRO announced.

The payloads later splashed into the sea as planned, a development that witnessed jubilation.

Gaganyaan programme aims to send humans into space on a Low Earth Orbit of 400 km for three days and bring them safely back to the Earth.

Initially slated for 8 am, the launch suffered delays twice, totaling 45 minutes, before an anomaly forced a rescheduling for 10 am.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Gaganyaan: ISRO to hold 3 more test vehicle missions
Gaganyaan: ISRO to hold 3 more test vehicle missions
LVM3 rocket suited for Gaganyaan: Isro chief
LVM3 rocket suited for Gaganyaan: Isro chief
Chandrayaan-3 success gives boost to Gaganyaan mission
Chandrayaan-3 success gives boost to Gaganyaan mission
NRIs: Pop Nationalism To Identity Supremacy
NRIs: Pop Nationalism To Identity Supremacy
Warner acknowledges IPL lessons for success in ODIs
Warner acknowledges IPL lessons for success in ODIs
Hoisting The Tiranga At 7,462 Metres
Hoisting The Tiranga At 7,462 Metres
Nawaz Sharif set to return to Pak today after 4 yrs
Nawaz Sharif set to return to Pak today after 4 yrs
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Meet Vyommitra, the humanoid for Gaganyaan

Meet Vyommitra, the humanoid for Gaganyaan

Why India plans to build a space station

Why India plans to build a space station

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances