ISRO Invites Indian Industry To Build Space Station

The Bharatiya Antariksh Station represents the next phase of India's human spaceflight ambitions, enabling long-duration presence in space, advanced microgravity research and technology development, and supporting future human exploration missions.

Kindly note the image have only been published for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pixabay

India has taken another step towards building its own space station, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) inviting domestic industry participation for its first module.

ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) to Indian companies for the development and realisation of two units of BAS-01, the base module of the planned five-module space station. Interested bidders must submit their EOIs by March 8, 2026.

The tender is restricted to domestic entities. Foreign companies are not eligible to participate.

Firms from countries sharing a land border with India may bid only if they are registered with the Registration Committee constituted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), in accordance with government norms.

The EOI covers the development and fabrication of two BAS-01 structural units for the Indian Space Station programme.

The scope of work includes manufacturing the BAS-01 structure -- measuring 3.8 metres in diameter and 8 metres in height -- using AA-2219 aluminium alloy. Each BAS-01 module comprises a human-habitable section and a propulsion bay.

Want to help ISRO build a space station?

ISRO will provide detailed manufacturing drawings for components, sub-assemblies and final assembly, including all dimensions, tolerances and geometrical parameters.

Contractors will be required to generate intermediate and in-process drawings for departmental review and approval.

Three-dimensional models of all components will also be supplied after order placement for reference.

The Department of Space will supply Gaganyaan-qualified raw materials, including AA-2219 alloy in various forms, AA-2319 filler wire and fasteners, along with test certificates to ensure full traceability.

The first of the two modules is to be completed within 11 months of the final input, which includes the supply of major raw materials, approval of manufacturing drawings and production clearance for weld sub-assemblies.

The selection process will be conducted in two stages: An assessment of interested parties based on responses to the EOI, followed by issuance of a Request for Proposal (RFP) to technically qualified bidders.

BAS to be operational by 2035

ISRO has specified minimum eligibility criteria, including at least five years of operational history and five years of experience in the aerospace manufacturing sector.

Bidders must also demonstrate a strong financial record, with a minimum average annual turnover of ₹50 crore over the past three financial years, positive net worth in at least two of those years, and no financial losses during the period.

The bidding entity must be Indian-owned and controlled, with any foreign investment complying with the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instrument) Rules, 2019.

The government has informed Parliament that the overall configuration of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station has been finalised and reviewed by a national-level committee.

The BAS will consist of five modules and is expected to be fully operational by 2035. In September 2024, the Union Cabinet approved the development and launch of the first module, BAS-01, by 2028.

System engineering and technology development for BAS-01 are progressing steadily.

Funding for precursor missions, development and launch of the first module has been included under the expanded Gaganyaan programme, whose budget was enhanced to ₹20,193 crore following Cabinet approval in September 2024.

ISRO is incorporating international standards into the design of BAS-01 to ensure interoperability with systems from other space agencies.

Existing international cooperation frameworks are also being leveraged to explore joint technology development and access to specialised test facilities.

The upcoming Gaganyaan crewed demonstration mission will validate India's capability to safely transport humans to low Earth orbit and return them to Earth.

The Bharatiya Antariksh Station represents the next phase of India's human spaceflight ambitions, enabling long-duration presence in space, advanced microgravity research and technology development, and supporting future human exploration missions, including a crewed lunar landing, as outlined in India's Space Vision 2047.

Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at venkatacharijagannathan@gmail.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff