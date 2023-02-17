J-K police gets made-in-India corner-shot pistols among new weapons

The Jammu and Kashmir police has for the first time inducted three state-of-the-art weapon systems, including the made-in-India 'Zen ShootEdge' corner shot pistol, to strengthen its arsenal as it counters various security and counter-terror challenges in the Union Territory.

IMAGE: Village Defence Committee members and Jammu and Kashmir police train during an interaction organised by Indian Army's Crossed Swords Division at Sunderbani, in Rajouri, January 12, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Personnel of the force are undergoing training with the newly inducted Tavor X-95 and MP-5 rifles and the 'Zen ShootEdge' pistol, officials said, adding the corner shot pistol facilitates shooting around corners and over the top of walls without exposing the user.

"Recently, three new weapons were inducted into the force. The (police) force got these three weapons in which there is a corner shot weapon. There was a dearth of such weapons in the force," senior superintendent of police Kulbir Singh told PTI in Jammu.

He said it is necessary to modernise the force's arsenal to meet and combat greater security and counter-terrorism challenges.

"It is always expected that we upgrade our weapons. It has taken place in the past too," Singh said.

"With these weapons... the efficiency and accuracy is very high and pinpoint. You can achieve your target within a few shots (in anti-terror operations)," the SSP said.

The corner shot weapon will protect members of anti-terror operation parties from coming in line of direct fire from terrorists in close-combat situations, which mostly take place in congested and populated areas of Kashmir, he said.

"When you have to go for a shot in a room (in a close-combat situation in anti-terror operations), you have to save yourself and neutralise or shoot (terrorist). There was a great need for this type of weapon," the officer said.

The officials said training on these weapon systems have started for the police personnel in some districts and weapons are being provided to the force in all districts and battalions.

"Shortly, these weapons will be provided to all districts and battalions of the force," the SSP said.

The corner shot weapon system also helps to fire accurately in dark and low-light conditions and facilitates firing from standing, kneeling, hip as well as lying positions.

It can be fitted with a pistol such as a Glock 17, Glock 19 or a 9mm Browning for close-combat or covert operations, the officials said.

It is mounted with a high-resolution low-light infrared camera, infrared illumination, a red dot laser and a tactical torch.

The SSP said the efficiency of the Tavor X-95 weapon is very high.

"We have also got modified AK rifles. Their firepower has been enhanced and they have faster firing speed. They have pinpoint efficiency and will help and strengthen our forces," Singh added.

The Tavor X95, also called Micro-Tavor, MTAR, and MTAR-21, is an assault rifle, designed and produced by Israel Weapon Industries as part of the Tavor rifle family, along with the TAR-21 and the Tavor 7.

The MP5, which is manufactured by the German Heckler and Koch company, is one of the most widely used submachine guns in the world and having been adopted by over 40 nations.