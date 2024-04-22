News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Israel's chief of military intel quits over Oct 7 Hamas attack

Israel's chief of military intel quits over Oct 7 Hamas attack

Source: ANI
April 22, 2024 15:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Israel's military intelligence chief Major-General Aharon Haliva resigned on Monday, citing failure to prevent Hamas's deadly surprise attack last October.

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers operate inside the Gaza strip. Photograph: Israeli Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

He becomes the first senior official to take responsibility and step down, Al Jazeera reported.

In his resignation letter, Haliva expressed remorse over the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, acknowledging his division's failure to fulfil its entrusted task.

 

The letter said that he has "carried that black day" ever since, expressing enduring pain.

"On Saturday, October 7 2023, Hamas committed a deadly surprise attack against the State of Israel. The intelligence division under my command did not live up to the task we were entrusted with," he said.

"I carry that black day with me ever since. Day after day, night after night. I will forever carry with me the terrible pain of the war," he also said.

Haliva's resignation is significant as he is the first high-ranking official to step down in the aftermath of the attack. The army confirmed his decision, stating it followed his acknowledgement of leadership responsibility, according to Al Jazeera.

While it was expected that Haliva and other officials would resign due to the glaring failures leading to the attack, the timing remained uncertain amid the ongoing conflicts with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, alongside heightened tensions with Iran.

While Haliva and others have accepted blame for the October attack, others like Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have not fully acknowledged responsibility for the attack, Al Jazeera reported.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
 
Print this article
Iran-Israel Flare-Up Tests India's Oil Reserves
Iran-Israel Flare-Up Tests India's Oil Reserves
Israel cancels counter attack on Iran after Biden call
Israel cancels counter attack on Iran after Biden call
Israel strikes back, Iran reports blasts in Isfahan
Israel strikes back, Iran reports blasts in Isfahan
This Chennai school makes champs out of everyone
This Chennai school makes champs out of everyone
Sensex climbs over 560 pts; Nifty tops 22,300-level
Sensex climbs over 560 pts; Nifty tops 22,300-level
Trolled for son's name, actor refuses to play Shivaji
Trolled for son's name, actor refuses to play Shivaji
Karnataka govt to transfer Neha murder case to CID
Karnataka govt to transfer Neha murder case to CID
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Iran plotted Oct 7 attacks because ...: Isaraeli Prez

Iran plotted Oct 7 attacks because ...: Isaraeli Prez

This Is What WAR Looks Like

This Is What WAR Looks Like

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances