Israeli troops enter Gaza a 2nd time in overnight op

The Israeli military launched a limited raid of the Gaza Strip overnight, striking dozens of Hamas targets, the Israel Defence Forces said on Friday morning.

IMAGE: Emergency personnel work at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 27, 2023. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

The IDF said it hit anti-tank missile launch sites, military command and control centres, as well as Hamas terrorists.

According to the IDF, Infantry, armoured and engineering forces under the command of 36th Armoured Division formations and accompanied by helicopter gunships of the Air Force raided the centre of the Gaza Strip.

"As part of the raid, IDF aircraft and artillery attacked targets of the terrorist organisation Hamas in the Sajaya neighbourhood and throughout the Gaza Strip.

"As part of the operation, the forces attacked dozens of terrorist targets, including positions for launching anti-tank missiles and operational headquarters, as well as terrorists of Hamas.

"The forces left the area at the end of the mission and there are no casualties to our forces," it said.

It was the second time that Israeli forces have entered the Strip.

The IDF launched a similar raid on Thursday morning.

The IDF described that incursion 'as part of preparations for the next stages of combat', and to 'to prepare the battlefield'.

The Israeli Air Force is eliminating a growing number of senior Hamas commanders as the terror organization intensified rocket fire across central Israel.

The air force killed the deputy head of Hamas's Intelligence Directorate, Shadi Barud.

The IDF said Barud was 'responsible for planning the October 7 massacre together with Gaza strongman Yahya Sinwar'.

It also said that Israeli fighter jets had struck three senior Hamas operatives in the Daraj Tuffah Battalion.

According to the IDF, the battalion's operatives played a significant role in the invasion and attack against Israel on October 7, and is considered to be the most significant brigade of Hamas.

According to IDF international spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht, Hamas has begun activating its long-range rockets, as seen in salvos fired in recent days at Haifa in the north and Eilat in the south, as well as rocket fire at the Tel Aviv region on Thursday.