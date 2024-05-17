News
NIA books Mumbai man in Pak plot to honeytrap Navy personnel

NIA books Mumbai man in Pak plot to honeytrap Navy personnel

Source: PTI
May 17, 2024 13:30 IST
The NIA has charge sheeted Mumbai resident Amaan Salim Shaikh, a key accused in a conspiracy by Pakistani intelligence operatives to honeytrap Indian Navy personnel to gather secret information on defence establishments, an official statement said on Friday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Shaikh on November 20 last year from Mumbai.

 

The anti-terror agency has filed a supplementary charge sheet on Thursday in a NIA special court in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, against Shaikh under different sections of Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, it said.

Shaikh was found to be involved in activating SIM cards that were used by Pakistani intelligence officers involved in the racket, which came to light when the counter intelligence cell, Vijayawada, registered a case in the matter on January 12, 2021, according to the NIA.

NIA, which took over the case on June 5 last year, found during investigation that Shaikh was working for a suspected Pakistani agent, Usman, to further the anti-India conspiracy.

He was also receiving money from other suspected Pakistani operatives, including Meer Balaj Khan, Alven and other individuals, through crypto channels for completing tasks assigned by the Pakistani intelligence operatives, the statement said.

Khan and Alven, both Pakistani nationals, are absconding.

On November 6 last year, the NIA filed a supplementary charge sheet against two other accused -- Manmohan Surendra Panda and Alven. Panda had been arrested earlier in the case related to the leak of classified defence information to the operatives of Pakistan spy agency ISI.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Army detains Lt Col in honey trap case
Pak hand suspected in honey-trapping of IAF officer
Sana Khan murder: BJP functionary used as honey-trap
Does Your Insurance Policy Need A Rider?
Does Mbappe Have A Twin?
Will Dhoni, Kohli Bowl On Saturday?!
Maliwal records statement; CM's aide skips summons
IAF ex-officer accused of spying for ISI granted bail

Raj police nab suspected spy for sharing info with ISI

