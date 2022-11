As the newly elected Knesset, the Israeli parliament, convened in Jerusalem, it invited Moshe Holtzberg, the toddler survivor of 26/11 and now about 15 years old, to recite Psalm 122 from the Books of Psalms at the inaugural ceremony.

IMAGE: Moshe was just a baby when he escaped the fate of his parents who were murdered along with their guests by Pakistani terrorists at Chabad House in Colaba, south Mumbai, on that horrific night, November 26-27, 2008. Photograph: PTI Photo