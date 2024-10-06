Israel targets weapons depots in Beirut; Iran cancels all flights

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) intensified its campaign in Lebanon with targeted airstrikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut, hitting key weapons depots and terror infrastructure overnight, according to a report by Times of Israel.

IMAGE: Smoke rises in Beirut's southern suburbs during sunset, after Israeli air strikes, as seen from Sin El Fil, Lebanon, on October 6, 2024. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

Notably, the strikes targeted a building near a road leading to Lebanon's international airport and another formerly used by the Hezbollah-run broadcaster Al-Manar.

A series of powerful airstrikes shook the southern suburbs of Beirut, causing massive fireballs and plumes of smoke.

The intense bombardment, targeting Hezbollah strongholds, left a trail of destruction and chaos.

The Lebanese health ministry has so far not released any information on the casualty count following the Israeli strikes.

Meanwhile, former United States Defence Secretary Mark Esper weighed in on Israel's likely response to the missile attack by Iran on October 1, and said that there is a possibility of potential attacks on Iran nuclear facilities, The Hill reported.

"It'll be a significant strike," Esper told media.

He further said that the Israeli forces would go into Tehran and 'go after the Ayatollah Khomeini, they'll go after President Pezeshkian, and they'll go after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps'.

The former US Defence Secy added that Israel's military would also have to knock out Iran's command and control centers to prevent communication with the rest of the regime.

However he cautioned that if Iran's nuclear sites, were to be targeted, Israel would need to assess the risk of losing some personnel, The Hill reported.

His comments come after President Joe Biden said earlier that he does not support the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) carrying out strikes on Iranian oil or nuclear sites.

Netanyahu visits IDF base near Lebanese border

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited an IDF base 36th Division Fighters on the Lebanese border.

He held a security assessment with the Head of Northern Command Major-General Ori Gordin and 36th Division Commander Brigadier-General Moran Omer.

The prime minister was briefed on the deployment of forces in Lebanon, the operational achievements to date and future objectives, according to a release from Israeli PM's Office

During the visit, Netanyahu said, "I am here with IDF soldiers on the northern border. Several metres from here, over the border, their fellow soldiers are dismantling the terrorist infrastructure that Hezbollah had prepared in order to attack our communities."

He added, "I told them: You are heroes worthy of commendation. You - together with your fellow soldiers, IDF fighters and the security forces in Gaza, Judea and Samaria, throughout the region - are doing amazing things; you are lions."

Iran cancels all flights

Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation has announced the cancellation of all flights across the country until 6am local time (02:30 GMT) on Monday, Al Jazeera reported, citing state media.

Notably, Israel's war goals include securely returning northern residents to their homes.

Israeli officials demand Hezbollah to be disarmed and removed from southern Lebanon in compliance with UN Security Council resolution 1701 which ended the Second Lebanon War of 2006.

This includes all areas south of the Litani River such as the cities of Nabatieh and Tyre, as well as the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon.

Shooting in Beersheba ahead of Oct 7 anniversary

A Border Police officer was killed and 10 others were left injured after a terrorist opened fire at Beersheba's central bus station, Times of Israel reported.

The victim was identified as Sgt Shira Suslik, 19, a Border Police officer from Beersheba.

After being critically injured victim has succumbed to her wounds.

The assailant, who was said to be killed at the scene by IDF soldiers, was identified as Ahmad al-Uqbi, 29, an Israeli citizen from the unrecognized Bedouin village of Uqbi, near Hura.

He is said to have a prior criminal record, according to Times of Israel.

Authorities are investigating the nature of the attack, which appears to have involved both stabbing and gunfire.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said that 10 people were wounded in the attack and taken for treatment to the Soroka Medical Center, including a woman in serious condition and four men in moderate condition, all of whom sustained gunshot wounds, as reported by Times of Israel.

Another five people were listed in 'good condition' after being hit by glass shards or blunt trauma, while three others were treated for acute anxiety, MDA added.

As per some unconfirmed reports from Hebrew media, al-Uqbi is related to Muhanad Alukabi, who was responsible for a shooting attack at the same bus station in October 2015.