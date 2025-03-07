HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Israel rescues Indian workers held hostage in West Bank

Israel rescues Indian workers held hostage in West Bank

By Harinder Mishra, PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 07, 2025 08:36 IST

x

Ten construction workers from India were rescued overnight from a West Bank village where they had been held for over a month after being stripped of their passports, Israeli Population and Immigration Authority was quoted by local media as saying on Thursday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

Palestinians had lured the workers to the West Bank village of al-Zaayem with the promise of work and then taken their passports and tried to use them to cross into Israel, the authorities were quoted by Times of Israel as saying.

The workers, who had originally come to Israel to work in the construction industry, were rescued in an overnight operation led by the Population and Immigration authority together with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and the Justice Ministry, the report said.

 

They have been transferred to a safe location until their employment status is determined, it added.

The IDF is said to have identified the illicit use of the passports and later returned them to their owners.

News portal Ynetnews reported that the Palestinians used the Indian passports to easily cross checkpoints into Israel.

Israeli forces intercepted some suspects at a checkpoint which led to the recovery of the Indian workers, Ynetnews said.

Some 16,000 workers from India are said to have come to Israel to work in the construction industry in the last one year to fill a void left after tens of thousands of Palestinian construction workers were barred from entering Israel after Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Harinder Mishra, PTI
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Israel announces return of 3 hostages after 498 days
Israel announces return of 3 hostages after 498 days
Body received from Hamas not that of deceased hostage: IDF
Body received from Hamas not that of deceased hostage: IDF
Hamas killed Bibas brothers with 'bare hands': Israel's shocking claim
Hamas killed Bibas brothers with 'bare hands': Israel's shocking claim
Israel agrees to US ceasefire proposal for Ramzan
Israel agrees to US ceasefire proposal for Ramzan
Kerala man shot dead at Jordan-Israel border
Kerala man shot dead at Jordan-Israel border

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Everyday Indian Spices Good For Your Health

webstory image 2

10 Lovely Fauji Towns With A Retro Vibe

webstory image 3

Easy, Peas-y: 17 Lovely Recipes With Peas

VIDEOS

'Who is stopping from bringing back PoK': Omar's dig at S Jaishankar11:43

'Who is stopping from bringing back PoK': Omar's dig at S...

Shami called 'criminal' for not doing Roza, Family responds strongly3:14

Shami called 'criminal' for not doing Roza, Family...

UAE Ambassador to India hosts Ramadan Iftar Party in New Delhi2:27

UAE Ambassador to India hosts Ramadan Iftar Party in New...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD