Home  » News » Kerala man shot dead at Jordan-Israel border

Kerala man shot dead at Jordan-Israel border

March 02, 2025 20:26 IST

A man from Kerala was reportedly shot dead at the Jordan-Israel border, according to his relatives in Thiruvananthapuram.

IMAGE: A view shows the Dead Sea with a border fence separating Jordan and the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

The deceased has been identified as Ani Thomas Gabriel, 47, a native of Thumba.

Gabriel's family said on Sunday that they received an email from the Indian Embassy on March 1 confirming his death.

"We received an email from the Indian Embassy in Jordan about his death, but there has been no further communication after that," Metilda, a relative, told PTI on Sunday.

 

The incident occurred on February 10, when Jordanian soldiers opened fire at the border.

Gabriel's relative, Edison, was also shot but survived and has since returned home with injuries, according to family sources.

Gabriel had left home on February 5, saying he was going to Velankanni, a Christian pilgrimage centre in Tamil Nadu, a relative told a TV channel.

According to TV reports, Gabriel and Edison were part of a four-member group attempting to cross the border from Jordan into Israel with the help of an agent.

All four had arrived in Jordan on a three-month visit visa.

The Jordanian army intercepted them at the border, but as they attempted to escape, the soldiers opened fire.

Gabriel was reportedly shot in the head, while Edison sustained a leg injury and was taken to a Jordanian army hospital.

After receiving treatment, he was repatriated to India. It was only after his return that Gabriel's family learned he had travelled to Jordan.

Upon further inquiry through the Embassy, they were officially informed of his death, relatives said. Gabriel is survived by his wife, Christeena.

