Rediff.com  » News » ISKCON sends Rs 100 cr defamation notice to Maneka Gandhi

ISKCON sends Rs 100 cr defamation notice to Maneka Gandhi

Source: PTI
September 29, 2023 16:48 IST
ISKCON on Friday said it has sent a Rs 100-crore defamation notice to BJP MP Maneka Gandhi for questioning the religious organisation over its upkeep of cows in its gaushalas (cowsheds).

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

An undated video of the former central minister has gone viral in which she could be heard making accusations against the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

 

"Today, we have sent a Rs 100-crore defamation notice to Maneka Gandhi for levelling completely unfounded allegations against ISKCON," its vice-president Radharamn Das said in a statement.

Stating that the worldwide community of ISKCON devotees, supporters and well-wishers are deeply pained by the allegations, he termed these as "malicious accusations". 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
