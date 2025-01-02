HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
ISKCON priest denied bail by Bangladesh court

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 02, 2025 14:23 IST

A court in Bangladesh on Thursday denied bail to a Hindu priest and a former International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) leader in a sedition case.

IMAGE: hinmoy Krishna Das at a Chattogram court. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Chinmoy Krishna Das was not brought to court for the hearing and appeared virtually.

Das, formerly with the ISKCON, was arrested at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on November 25.

At the hearing, 'the state objected to the bail, saying that it was a sedition case and the highest punishment was life in prison', Nazim Uddin Chowdhury, president of the Chattogram District Bar Association, was quoted as saying by BDNews24.com.

 

"Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Saiful Islam rejected the bail plea after hearing arguments from both sides for around 30 minutes," Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Advocate Mofizul Haque Bhuiyan told The Daily Star.

Das' lawyer, Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, said they plan to appeal to the High Court for bail, it added.

Now a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote organisation, Das' bail was rejected on November 26 by Chattogram's 6th Metropolitan Magistrate Kazi Shariful Islam in the sedition case. He was sent to jail.

The decision angered members of the Hindu community, who staged a protest around the prison van outside the court leading to violent clashes during which a lawyer Saiful Islam Alif was killed.

There have been a series of attacks on Hindu community members and their places of worship after the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus came to power after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country on August 5 following a student-led protest.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
