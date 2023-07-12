Is Xi Jinping Watching?

The 7th edition of the Japan India Maritime Exercise 2023 (JIMEX 23) hosted by the Indian Navy concluded in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Indian Naval Ships Delhi, Kamorta and Shakti, under the command of Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, and Japan Maritime Self Defence Force ship Samidare under the command of Rear Admiral Nishiyama Takahiro, Commander, Escort Flotilla One, participated in the six day-long exercise.

Both sides engaged in advanced level exercises in all three domains of maritime warfare -- surface, sub surface and air.

