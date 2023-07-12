News
Is Xi Jinping Watching?

By REDIFF NEWS
July 12, 2023
The 7th edition of the Japan India Maritime Exercise 2023 (JIMEX 23) hosted by the Indian Navy concluded in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Indian Naval Ships Delhi, Kamorta and Shakti, under the command of Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, and Japan Maritime Self Defence Force ship Samidare under the command of Rear Admiral Nishiyama Takahiro, Commander, Escort Flotilla One, participated in the six day-long exercise.

Both sides engaged in advanced level exercises in all three domains of maritime warfare -- surface, sub surface and air.

 

All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Navy Is Battle-Ready!
If China And India Go To War At Sea...
India-Japan aim to curtail China's maritime footprint
PMS industry feels the heat of AIFs' popularity
Mexican family killed in Nepal crash had toured India
Hema Opens Up On Her Marriage
Ex-staffer arrested for murder of tech firm CEO, MD
