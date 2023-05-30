Is This From Kashmir, Or...?

No, no, these scenes are not from Kashmir

These scenes of paramilitary troops watching out for trouble are from Manipur where violence has been constant, without respite, since May 3, 2023.

IMAGE: Paramilitary personnel on guard for trouble. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Paramilitary personnel take a position to fire aginst rioters.

IMAGE: Paramilitary personnel stand guard near shut shops.

IMAGE: Rapid Action Force personnel deployed in Imphal.

IMAGE: Smoke comes out of a house that caught fire in a violence-hit area in Imphal.

IMAGE: Deserted Imphal after the recent violence.

IMAGE: A poster welcomes Home Minister Amit A Shah ahead of his visit to Manipur.

IMAGE: Amit Shah arrives in Imphal and is welcomed by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com