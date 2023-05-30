News
Rediff.com  » News » Is This From Kashmir, Or...?

Is This From Kashmir, Or...?

By REDIFF NEWS
May 30, 2023 11:12 IST
No, no, these scenes are not from Kashmir

These scenes of paramilitary troops watching out for trouble are from Manipur where violence has been constant, without respite, since May 3, 2023.

 

IMAGE: Paramilitary personnel on guard for trouble. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Paramilitary personnel take a position to fire aginst rioters.

 

IMAGE: Paramilitary personnel stand guard near shut shops.

 

IMAGE: Rapid Action Force personnel deployed in Imphal.

 

IMAGE: Smoke comes out of a house that caught fire in a violence-hit area in Imphal.

 

IMAGE: Deserted Imphal after the recent violence.

 

IMAGE: A poster welcomes Home Minister Amit A Shah ahead of his visit to Manipur.

 

IMAGE: Amit Shah arrives in Imphal and is welcomed by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
40 militants killed in Manipur; fresh clashes kill 2
Army rounds up 25 miscreants with arms in Manipur
Security forces carry out op to seize arms in Manipur
The Stars Who Slayed At Cannes
'New Parl was needed': Pawar Jr amid NCP boycott
JEE Advanced 2023: 8 Mistakes To Avoid
CSK Families Celebrate Epic IPL Triumph
