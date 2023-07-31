Is There A Better Sunday Sight Than This?

On Sunday, July 30, 2023, the Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched its proven Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket carrying seven Singapore satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota and placed them into intended orbits.

This ISRO mission, which comes after the much-awaited Chandrayaan-3 launch earlier this month, is being undertaken by its commercial arm NewSpace India Limited.

In Sunday's dedicated commercial mission, the primary payload carried by ISRO's trusted workhorse PSLV is the DS-SAR Radar Imaging Earth Observation satellite, which has been developed under a partnership between DSTA (representing the government of Singapore) and ST Engineering, Singapore.

