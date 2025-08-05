Is ethanol-blended petrol damaging your vehicle? Govt says...

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has dismissed recent claims circulating on social media that E20 petrol, petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol, causes a drastic drop in fuel efficiency.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a detailed statement, the ministry said such allegations are factually incorrect and not backed by scientific analysis or expert opinion.

The ministry clarified that while ethanol has lower energy density than petrol, the impact on fuel efficiency is only marginal.

In a social media post the ministry stated that "the allegation that E20 leads to drastic drop in fuel efficiency is factually incorrect".

The ministry stated that for vehicles designed for E10 and calibrated for E20, mileage may drop by just 1-2 per cent, while in other vehicles, it could be around 3-6 per cent.

This drop can be further reduced with better engine tuning and use of E20-compatible parts, which leading automobile manufacturers have already adopted.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has confirmed that E20-compliant vehicles with upgraded components have been available since April 2023.

On the issue of material corrosion, the ministry stated that safety standards for E20 are well-established through BIS specifications and Automotive Industry Standards.

In some older vehicles, minor replacements such as rubber parts or gaskets may be needed after 20,000 to 30,000 kms, but these are inexpensive and usually done during regular servicing.

Addressing environmental concerns, the ministry highlighted that ethanol is a renewable fuel that helps reduce CO2 emissions. India's ethanol is now produced not only from sugarcane but also from surplus rice, maize, damaged foodgrains, and agricultural waste, especially under the push for second-generation (2G) biofuels.

A study by NITI Aayog found that ethanol made from sugarcane and maize emits 65 per cent and 50 per cent less greenhouse gases, respectively, compared to petrol.

The ministry also emphasized the benefits of ethanol in improving vehicle performance. Ethanol has a higher octane number (~108.5) than petrol (~84.4), which helps improve engine performance and ride quality in modern vehicles.

The ministry stated "Vehicles tuned for E20 (having increased RON) deliver even higher performance".

Additionally, its higher heat of vaporization lowers the intake manifold temperature, increasing air-fuel mixture density and engine efficiency.

The government noted that ethanol blending also boosts energy security by reducing crude oil imports. Since 2014-15, India has saved over Rs. 1.40 lakh crore in foreign exchange due to ethanol substitution. It has also led to payments of over Rs. 1.20 lakh crore to farmers, supporting rural incomes and employment. Ethanol blending has helped reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 700 lakh tonnes.

The ministry concluded that the concerns about E20 harming vehicles or causing consumer hardship are not based on facts.