HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Kerala University Must Allow Iranian Student To Use Swimming Pool: Rights Body

Kerala University Must Allow Iranian Student To Use Swimming Pool: Rights Body

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 23, 2026 20:26 IST

The Kerala Human Rights Commission has affirmed an Iranian student's right to access the Kerala University swimming pool, addressing allegations of racial discrimination and directing the Sports Department to provide necessary facilities.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Kerala State Human Rights Commission affirms Iranian student's right to use Kerala University swimming pool.
  • The Commission addressed a complaint of racial discrimination and denial of access to the university pool.
  • The Sports and Youth Affairs Department is directed to ensure necessary facilities for the student.
  • Police officials face scrutiny for allegedly failing to investigate the student's complaint of racial abuse effectively.

The State Human Rights Commission has ruled that an Iranian student of Kerala University has the legal right to use the swimming pool at the Kariavattom campus and directed the Sports and Youth Affairs Department to ensure necessary facilities.

Complaint of Discrimination at Kerala University

The order was issued by Commission Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas while considering a complaint filed by Sara Moosavi, a student and swimmer here.

 

In the complaint, Moosavi alleged that she was denied access to the pool and subjected to racist remarks by the staff in charge, who reportedly said only Indian citizens were allowed to use the facility.

The Commission directed that staff should not interfere when the complainant uses the swimming pool.

Police Investigation and Directives

It also ordered the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner to seek an explanation from the Kazhakkoottam Assistant Commissioner and the Station House Officer for failing to submit a report or appear before the Commission, and to initiate appropriate legal action.

During the hearing, the the Director of the Sports Department informed the Commission that there is no restriction on the complainant's use of the pool.

The Commission directed the student to submit a representation to the Director seeking permission, along with a certificate proving she is a student of Kerala University.

The Commission further directed the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner to examine the allegation that no effective investigation was conducted into the complaint of racial abuse filed by the student at the Kazhakkoottam police station and to take appropriate action under law.

The complainant was informed that the investigation in the case registered on her complaint at the Kazhakkoottam police has been completed, and a final report has been submitted to the concerned court.

The State Human Rights Commission's intervention highlights the importance of ensuring equal access to public facilities for all students, regardless of their nationality. Such directives from the Commission are intended to prevent discrimination and uphold the rights of individuals within educational institutions. The Commission's order also underscores the need for thorough investigation of complaints related to racial abuse.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

'Non-locals students are being manipulated by outsiders'
'Non-locals students are being manipulated by outsiders'
10 Indian fishermen detained by Iran; working on their release, says govt
10 Indian fishermen detained by Iran; working on their release, says govt
Student's suicide: Kerala to set up grievance cells in varsities, colleges
Student's suicide: Kerala to set up grievance cells in varsities, colleges
Iran execution shocks ex-athlete, sparks outrage
Iran execution shocks ex-athlete, sparks outrage
Hijab row: Udupi college reopens amid heavy security
Hijab row: Udupi college reopens amid heavy security

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

webstory image 2

No Sugar! 10 Sweet But Sugar-Free Desserts

webstory image 3

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

VIDEOS

Voting Turns Violent in Murshidabad: TMC-BJP Clash Sparks Police Lathicharge3:33

Voting Turns Violent in Murshidabad: TMC-BJP Clash Sparks...

Victim Makes Shocking Claims in Murshidabad Crude Bomb Attack1:25

Victim Makes Shocking Claims in Murshidabad Crude Bomb...

PM Modi visits Belur Math, meets saints of Ramakrishna Mission4:23

PM Modi visits Belur Math, meets saints of Ramakrishna...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO