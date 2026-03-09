Iran sought nod to dock 3 ships in Indian ports, was approved: Jaishankar

It is for the first time that a senior minister has said that Iran requested permission for docking three of its ships in Indian ports.

IMAGE: The IRIS Lavan was in the region for the International Fleet Review. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points India granted permission for three Iranian ships to dock at Indian ports following a request from Iran.

The decision was made amidst heightened tensions in the Indian Ocean region following the sinking of an Iranian warship.

One Iranian vessel, IRIS LAVAN, docked in Kochi, with the crew accommodated in Indian naval facilities.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishakar emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring the country's energy security amidst global supply disruptions.

The government prioritises the interests of Indian consumers in navigating the volatile energy markets, supported by Indian diplomacy.

Iran had sought India's permission for three of its ships to dock at Indian ports and the approval was granted the next day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday, amid tensions in the Indian Ocean region following sinking of an Iranian warship by the US last week.

In a statement in Parliament, Jaishankar said one Iranian vessel, IRIS LAVAN, docked in Kochi on March 4.

It is for the first time that a senior minister has said that Iran requested permission for docking of three of its ships in Indian ports.

"The Iranian side has requested permission on February 28 for three ships in the region to dock at our ports. This was accorded on March 1. IRIS LAVAN actually docked on March 4 in Kochi. The crew is currently in Indian naval facilities," he said.

"We believe that this was the right thing to do and the Iranian foreign minister has expressed his country's thanks for this humane gesture," Jaishankar said.

Regional Security Concerns

The sinking of the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena by a US submarine off the coast of Sri Lanka on March 4 triggered concerns about the expansion of the conflict in West Asia to the Indian Ocean region.

The warship was returning home after participating in the Milan multilateral naval exercise as well as International Fleet Review hosted by India. At least 87 Iranian sailors were killed in the attack.

Another Iranian warship was allowed to dock by Sri Lanka at its eastern port of Trincomalee.

The vessel, IRINS Bushehr, had sought permission to enter Sri Lankan waters, citing an engine failure.

India's Energy Security Commitment

In his remarks, Jaishankar also said that the government is fully committed to ensure the country's energy security.

The global energy supplies have witnessed some disruptions in view of the escalating conflict in West Asia.

"In view of the implications of this conflict for our energy security, I also seek to address that particular concern. The government remains committed to ensuring that fully, taking into account the availability, costs and risks of the energy markets," the external affairs minister said.

"For us, the interests of the Indian consumers have and will always be the overriding priority. Where required, Indian diplomacy has supported the endeavours of our energy enterprises in this volatile situation," he said.