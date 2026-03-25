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Unverified Video of Delivery Executive Fuels Intoxication Claims in Chandigarh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 25, 2026 22:42 IST

A viral video allegedly showing an intoxicated delivery executive in Chandigarh has triggered a police investigation and sparked debate on social media regarding the authenticity of the claims.

Key Points

  • A video surfaced online appearing to show a delivery executive in Chandigarh in a disoriented state, leading to claims of intoxication.
  • Police in Sector 34, Chandigarh, detained a 27-year-old man from Dhanas found acting suspiciously in Sector 33.
  • Medical examination of the detained man did not confirm alcohol or substance consumption.
  • The man was released on bail after being produced before a magistrate, with no formal complaint filed by area residents.

An unverified video of an e-commerce delivery executive surfaced on social media, with users claiming the person appeared to be in a disoriented and intoxicated state and kept standing for around "two hours" in the same position at a residential area.

One of the Instagram users claimed that the video was from Chandigarh's Sector 33, shot on Tuesday.

 

The short video, which gained a lot of traction on social media, showed the delivery agent standing outside a house with the delivery bag on his shoulders. He was standing behind a car with a 'bidi' in his mouth and appeared disoriented and unable to maintain balance.

However, the authenticity of the internet users' claims and the purported video could not be independently verified.

When contacted on Wednesday, Sector 34 Police Station SHO, Inspector Satinder, said he didn't have details about the video.

He, however, claimed that police had rounded up one man from Sector 33 on Tuesday, who is a resident of Dhanas here in Chandigarh district.

Police Investigation and Findings

About the viral video from Sector 33 here, he said, "We do not know about the authenticity of the video or when it was shot. However, a man, aged 27, who was roaming in the area in a suspicious manner on Tuesday was taken into preventive custody for questioning".

The SHO said there was no complaint from area residents, and a police patrol vehicle had spotted him.

"His medical examination was conducted, but it did not confirm consumption of alcohol or any substance," he said when asked if the man whom the police had detained was under any intoxication.

"He was produced before a magistrate and released on bail," the SHO said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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