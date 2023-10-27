News
Rediff.com  » News » Internet shut in Bihar town after religious clashes

Internet shut in Bihar town after religious clashes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 27, 2023 16:15 IST
A clash broke out on Friday in Chhapra town of Bihar while a religious procession was being taken out, prompting the state home department to suspend internet services for a couple of days to prevent escalation.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the police, the trouble erupted in the Bhagwan Bazar locality of Chhapra, which is the headquarters of Saran district, when a procession for immersion of Goddess Durga's idols was being taken out.

"During the procession, DJ was being played at full blast. In protest, some anti-social elements threw stones. The situation was brought under control after police reached the spot and took charge of visarjan (immersion of idols)," said the district police.

 

Heavy deployment of police was in place and troublemakers were being identified with the help of video footage for further action.

Meanwhile, the state home department said it received inputs that in the affected areas, 'anti-social elements' were using the internet to relay 'objectionable content' which could disturb 'communal harmony' and result in 'damage to life and property'.

Hence, the department said, emergency powers of the state government under the Indian Telegraph Act were invoked to enforce the suspension of internet services till 6 pm on Sunday.

Restrictions will be effective across the Sadar Sub Division of Chhapra where sharing of all types of messages and pictorial content through online sites shall remain suspended for the period, the department added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
