Interim govt in Bangladesh to be sworn-in tomorrow: Army chief

Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh will take oath on Thursday, Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said.

IMAGE: Supporter of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) join in a rally, days after the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka, on August 7, 2024. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, General Waker said the interim government is likely to be sworn in at 8 pm on Thursday.

He also said the advisory council may have 15 members.

Yunus, the 84-year-old economist, was on Tuesday appointed as the head of interim government by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following deadly protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.