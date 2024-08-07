News
Interim govt in Bangladesh to be sworn-in tomorrow: Army chief

Interim govt in Bangladesh to be sworn-in tomorrow: Army chief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 07, 2024 19:19 IST
Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh will take oath on Thursday, Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said.

IMAGE: Supporter of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) join in a rally, days after the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka, on August 7, 2024. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, General Waker said the interim government is likely to be sworn in at 8 pm on Thursday.

 

He also said the advisory council may have 15 members.

Yunus, the 84-year-old economist, was on Tuesday appointed as the head of interim government by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following deadly protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
'It Is Mayhem And Anarchy In Bangladesh'
'India Must Not Give Hasina Asylum'
Ek Hasina Thi: End Of An Era In Bangladesh
Girl, 4, dies after dog falls on her
Not 'anger' or 'revenge' but...: Khaleda Zia
Olympics: IOA protests Vinesh's disqualification
No rest for Manu as she sets sights on 2028 Olympics
