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Intellius Recode Seeks Funds Through Initial Public Offering

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 29, 2026 12:07 IST

Intellius Recode Ltd has filed for an IPO with SEBI to raise funds for developing its AI-powered digital worker technology and expanding its technology solutions offerings.

Key Points

  • Intellius Recode Ltd has filed draft papers for an IPO with SEBI to raise funds.
  • The IPO includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 117 crore and an offer for sale of up to 12.9 lakh equity shares.
  • The company plans to use the IPO proceeds to fund the development of its digital workers and for general corporate purposes.
  • Intellius Recode specialises in technology consulting and AI-led solutions, including 'Agentic AI'-based digital workers.
  • Inga Ventures is the book-running lead manager for the Intellius Recode IPO.

Intellius Recode Ltd has filed preliminary papers with the markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating Rs 117 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 12.9 lakh equity shares by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

 

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards funding the development of its digital workers, payment of sub-contracting fees related to their development, and for general corporate purposes.

Intellius Recode's Business Focus

Intellius Recode is a technology solutions provider focused on enabling digital transformation for enterprise clients. It offers services across technology consulting and artificial intelligence-led solutions, including its proprietary "Agentic AI"-based digital workers.

Its technology consulting vertical includes services like data and analytics, enterprise robotic process automation, integration, development and operations, quality assurance, and digital commerce solutions.

Digital Worker Technology

The company's digital workers are AI-enabled software products designed to function as virtual employees, capable of executing defined business processes by interacting with enterprise systems, data and workflows across front, mid and back-office operations.

Inga Ventures is the book-running lead manager of the issue.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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