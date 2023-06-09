News
Insurgents dressed as security personnel kill 3 in Manipur

Insurgents dressed as security personnel kill 3 in Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 09, 2023 19:33 IST
Three people were killed in a village in Manipur's Imphal West district on Friday when a group of insurgents dressed as security personnel called them out of their homes on the pretext of a combing operation and fired at them, officials said.

The incident took place in a village on the border of Kangpoki and Imphal West districts.

The insurgents are believed to be from the Meitei community, the officials said.

 

Security forces on a routine patrol of the village stepped in when they heard the sound of gunfire. Insurgents fled the area but not before shooting down three villagers, the officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
