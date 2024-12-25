INS Tushil Arrives In London

INS Tushil, which was inducted into the Indian Navy earlier this month, made its first port call to London as a part of its maiden operational deployment.

IMAGE: INS Tushil approaches the familiar London landscape. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Commodore Rob Bellfield, the British naval regional commander, with Captain Peter Varghese, commanding officer, INS Tushil, during his visit to the missile frigate in London on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Captain Varghese with India's Deputy High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh who paid a visit to the INS Tushil.

IMAGE: Captain Varghese with members of the Indian diaspora who visited the INS Tushil, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com